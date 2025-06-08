Rahul, Abhimanyu extend India A's lead to 184 runs against England Lions

Northampton (England), Jun 8 (PTI) India A reached 163 for four in their second innings to extend their overall lead to 184 runs on the third day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions here on Sunday.

Having posted 348 all out in their first innings, India A bowled out England Lions for 327 in their first essay to take a slender 21-run lead.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the most successful India A bowler, returning figures of 4/70 in 19 overs.

With the bat, KL Rahul (51 off 64 balls) followed up his first-innings hundred with a half-century, while Abhimanyu Easwaran impressed with a 92-ball 80 after failing to perform in the first innings.

Brief scores: India A: 348 and 163/4 in 33 overs (KL Rahul 51, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80; Chris Woakes 2/31).

England Lions 1st innings: 327 all out in 89 overs (Emilio Gay 71, Tom Haines 54, Jordan Cox 45; Khaleel Ahmed 4/70). PTI AH AH TAP