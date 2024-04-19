Rahul, De Kock fifties propel LSG to 8-wicket win over CSK

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Fifties by skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock helped Lucknow Super Giants to beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Advertisment

Rahul (82, 53b, 9x4, 3x6) and De Kock (54, 43b, 5x4, 1x6), who added 134 runs for the opening wicket, played pivotal roles as LSG raced past the target of 177 in 19 overs.

Earlier, CSK rode on a controlled fifty by Ravindra Jadeja to reach 176 for six.

Apart from Jadeja (57 not out, 40b, 5x4, 1x6), Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5x4, 1x6), Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3x6) and MS Dhoni (28 not out, 9b, 3x4, 2x6) too chipped in with handy contributions after CSK were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the most successful bowler (2/16).

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176/6 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 57 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 36, Moeen Ali 30, MS Dhoni 28 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/16) lost to Lucknow Super Giants: 180/2 in 19 overs (KL Rahul 82, Quinton de Kock 54) by 8 wickets. PTI UNG ATK