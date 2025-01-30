Rahul falls for 26 in Ranji comeback; Karnataka 267/5 vs Haryana in must-win match

Bengaluru: KL Rahul's much-anticipated return to Ranji Trophy lasted a mere 37 balls as the India opener was dismissed for 26, leaving Karnataka at 267/5 against Haryana on day one of their must-win Group C match here on Thursday.

Making his first Ranji Trophy appearance since February 2020, local hero Rahul walked in at No. 3 to a warm reception from the semi-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with chants of 'Rahul, Rahul' echoing through the stands.

The stylish right-hander looked in fine touch from the outset, striking four crisp boundaries in a fluent 54-run stand with Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal for the second wicket.

However, just as he appeared to settle down, Rahul fell in the post-lunch session to Haryana's in-form pacer Anshul Kamboj.

The leading wicket-taker for Haryana this season produced a peach of a delivery that forced the experienced India batter into an edge, with wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma making no mistake behind the stumps.

The Haryana pace spearhead was once again the pick of the bowler as he dismissed opener KV Avneesh (17) before lunch after the visiting side opted to bowl.

Rahul had last featured in a Ranji Trophy match nearly four years ago, against Bengal at the Eden Gardens quarterfinal, where he had scores of 26 and 0 in Karnataka's 174-run defeat.

This season, his participation was delayed by an elbow injury, which ruled him out of Karnataka's previous game against Punjab.

His most recent first-class outing before this came in the Duleep Trophy in September last year, where he represented India A in a losing effort.

On a day when everyone wanted Rahul to make it big, it was the India discard and Karnataka skipper Agarwal who shone with an array of shots as he milked the field, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries in his fluent half century.

Agarwal, however, missed out on his 19th first-class hundred by just nine runs, falling to Haryana seamer Anuj Thakral, who returned with 2/74 from his 18 overs.

Talented youngster Devdutt Padikkal also looked in fine nick as he raced to 43 from 93 balls with four boundaries in an entertaining partnership with Agarwal.

But Padikkal also could not convert his start and became Thakral's second victim in the post-tea session.

On a flat track, the spin duo of Nishant Sindhu and seasoned Jayant Yadav then managed to stymie the flow of runs in the final session.

Sindhu looked tidy in his 1/45 from 19 overs and took the wicket of R Smaran (35) as none of the Karnataka batters could manage to make it big.

Placed third in Group C, the former champions find itself in a precarious position ahead of the knockouts and will need to win outright against Haryana to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Brief Scoes Karnataka 267/5; 89 overs (Mayank Agarwal 91, Devdutt Padikkal 43, R Smaran 35, KL Rahul 26, Yashovardhan Parantap 27 batting, KL Shrijith 18 batting; Anshul Kamboj 2/25, Anuj Thakral 2/74).