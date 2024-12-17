KL Rahul departs after 84-run knock; India reach 160/6 amid rain interruption

Brisbane: KL Rahul led India’s resistance with a gritty unbeaten fifty before departing at 84.

India reached 160 for six in 46 overs amid interruptions due to rains into the fourth day’s play of the third Test here on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (5, 14 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (41 batting, 77 balls) were at the crease.

India, overnight 51 for four, had lost skipper Rohit Sharma for 10, caught behind by Alex Carey off his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins as the hosts got an early breakthrough.