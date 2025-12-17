Rahul, Prasidh, Devdutt in Karnataka''s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) Sticking to the recent BCCI policy of making India cricketers play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka on Wednesday named KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna in their squad for the premier domestic one-day competition.

The PTI has reported on Monday that the BCCI has made it mandatory for all current national team players to turn up in at least two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

The governing body took the decision considering the three weeks gap between the last T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad (December 19) and the first ODI against New Zealand (January 11, 2026).

However, Rahul, Prasidh and Devdutt are not part of the India T20I squad at the moment, making them available for selection for Karnataka’s tournament opener against Jharkhand on December 24.

Karnataka are placed in Group A alongside Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Tripura, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and will play their league games in Ahmedabad.

Mayank Agarwal has been retained as captain despite the team not entering the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karun Nair is Agarwal’s deputy.

Karnataka squad ============ Mayank Agarwal (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (vice-captain), R Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, L Manvanth Kumar, Shreesha S Achar, Abhilash Shetty, BR Sharath, Harshit Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna.