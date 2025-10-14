New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul struck an unbeaten half-century as India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test on the fifth and final day to complete a clean sweep of the two-match series here on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 63/1, India scored the remaining 58 runs to overhaul the 121-run target in 35.2 overs.

Rahul struck 58 not out off 108 balls and shared a 79-run second-wicket partnership with Sai Sudharsan (39 off 76 balls).

Sudharsan's dismissal brought in skipper Shubman Gill (13 off 15 balls), who too did not last long, with both the wickets being snared by off-spinner Roston Chase who returned figures of 2/36.

Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out) then guided India to an easy win.

This is the first Test in India against the West Indies to have gone into the fifth day since the Mumbai match in 2011.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 declared and 124 for 3 in 35.2 overs (KL Rahul 58 not out, Sai Sudharsan 39; Roston Chase 2/36).

West Indies: 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Kuldeep Yadav 3/104, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44).