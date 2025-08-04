Rai finishes tied-fifth at Wyndham Championship after final round 68

Greensboro (US), Aug 4 (PTI) Defending champion Aaron Rai squandered a chance to finish runner-up as a double bogey on the front nine and a bogey on the back nine saw him sign off with a two-under 68 in the final round to end tied-fifth at the Wyndham Championship here.

Rai shot rounds of 63-66-69-68 for a total of 14-under on Sunday.

His tied fifth place saw him at 55th in FedExCup standings and he will play the first Play-offs event at St. Jude’s.

Akshay Bhatia, who missed the cut was 45th and will need to stay inside 50 after St. Jude’s to get into the second event -- the BMW.

Sahith Theegala, who also missed the cut, will not make the Play-offs.

Cameron Young finally got his first PGA TOUR victory on Sunday after seven runner-up finishes, and he made it look easy.

He had five straight birdies early to build a nine-shot lead and coasted home to a 2-under 68 to win the Wyndham Championship by six shots.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament of the FedExCup Regular Season that determines the top 70 in the FedExCup who advance to the lucrative postseason that starts next week. PTI Cor ATK