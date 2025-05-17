Rai stays in Top-20 but Bhatia misses cut at PGA Championship

Charlotte (USA), May 17 (PTI) Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai slipped from tied-4th to tied-17th, while Indo-American player Akshay Bhatia missed the cut after the second round of the PGA Championship here.

Rai, who had an opening-round score of 68 on Thursday, scored 2-over 73 on Friday to slip 13 places, but despite the slump he made the cut.

Bhatia (70-74), who was in the top-20 with five holes to go on Friday, dropped five shots in the last five to miss the cut by one stroke.

Bhatia looked set for weekend action as he was 2-under through 13 holes for the round and 3-under for the tournament. Then, disaster struck as he had double bogeys on the Par-4 14th and Par-3 16th and a bogey on the 18th.

Right on the top of the leaderboard was Jhonattan Vegas, who is leading a Major for the first time.

Vegas was at 8-under 134, two ahead of Matthieu Pavon of France (65), former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (68) and Si Woo Kim, the South Korean who made an ace on the longest Par-3 at Quail Hollow on his way to a 64.

Kim hit a 5-wood on the 252-yard sixth hole for the longest hole-in-one in major championship history.