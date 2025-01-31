Railway ticket collector Sangwan becomes talk of town after 'most important scalp of his life'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan found himself in the collective consciousness of Indian cricket followers after taking the "most important wicket of his life," dismissing superstar Virat Kohli in a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi on Friday.

Sangwan, who played U-19 cricket for Delhi alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant before moving to Railways, uprooted the superstar's off-stump in the first session on day two to grab the limelight.

He celebrated the prized wicket with full enthusiasm, unmindful of the attention he had attracted on social media with his exploits.

After stumps on day two, the 29-year-old ticket collector in Northern Railways did hope his 'Kohli' moment will lead to something 'life-changing'.

"It is the most important wicket of my life. It goes without saying. Virat Kohli is an inspiration to the whole country," said Sangwan, who is in the middle of his 24th first class game having made his debut for Railways back in 2019.

Thousands of fans turning up at the stadium because of Kohli provided an extra dose of motivation for Sangwan.

"First time in life I saw so many people turning up for a Ranji Trophy game. It was special for all of us," he said.

After a couple of play and misses in his vulnerable zone -- outside the off-stump -- Kohli went on the offensive in the following over bowled by Sangwan.

Standing way outside the crease, Kohli disdainfully dispatched Sangwan towards the straight boundary.

The very next ball, Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered.

The cricketing icon had struggled with outside the off-stump line throughout the tour of Australia. Considering that, did Sangwan and Co. have a set plan for the former India captain? "We did not plan for one particular batter. Majority of the Delhi batters like to attack so our plan was stick to channel bowling and draw the outside edge," said the cricketer from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. He is now settled in Najafgarh.

Sangwan also gave due credit to Railways for giving him an opportunity after he could not make the senior team in Delhi.

Will remember this game for life ================== Sumit Mathur and skipper Ayush Badoni ensured a healthy first innings lead with their 133-run stand forthe fifth wicket. The left-hander remains not out on 78 with Delhi reaching 334 for seven in response to Railways' 241.

Sumit too spoke about the experience of playing a game involving Kohli.

"I will remember this time for the rest of my life. He has mingled with us nicely and it is a different experience to play alongside him. As long as I play the game I will remember this moment," said Mathur.

Kohli is playing a domestic red-ball game after 12 years. PTI BS BS APA