Railways beat RCF, Kapurthala to win hockey meet

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Railways defeated Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala 3-1 in tie-breaker to win the 6th edition of the Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time and the winner was decided via tie-breaker in the match which was played at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Ground, 3 Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station.

Air Marshal P K Ghosh, Air Officer-in-Charge, Administration, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the tournament which was held from April 29 to May 6 and saw participation of 12 teams, including Air Force hockey side from Bangladesh.

The medals and trophies were presented to the winners and runner-up teams along with a cash award of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air-Officer-Commanding, 3BRD and Group Captain Manpreet Singh, Chief Administrative Officer, 3BRD Chandigarh were also present to felicitate the award winners.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Air Marshal P K Ghosh said: "This tournament has truly lived up to its expectations of lifting the standards of the game of hockey to a highly competitive level.

"I am glad to know that all the matches were played in the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie." He praised the coaches and support staff for having worked hard to bring the the best out of their teams and make this event a success.

He congratulated the Air Force Sports Control, 3BRD and the organising committee for the successful conduct of the tournament.

Air Force Sports Control Board has been organising the hockey tournament in the memory of late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh since 2018.

An icon of India's military history, Singh had successfully led the IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Singh died on September 16, 2017, at the age of 98.