Railways grapplers win six gold in senior National Wrestling

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) grapplers held sway, winning six greco-roman gold, on the opening day of the 2023 senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA ad-hoc committee here on Saturday.

Kuldeep Malik (RSPB) took the top position in the 72kg greco-roman category, defeating Sameer of Maharashtra 5-1 in the title bout.

The other RSPB gold-medal winners in the greco-roman category were: Nitesh (97kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ashu (67kg) and Rahit Dahiya (82kg).

Services Sports Control Board grappler Naveen defeated Hardeep of RSPB 5-1 in the 130kg greco-roman category.

Sunny Kumar of Haryana won the 63kg greco-roman gold medal in the 63kg category. Shamsher Singh of Punjab bagged the silver while Umesh (Delhi) and Sandeep Kumar clinched the bronze medals.