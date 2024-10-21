Railways triumph over Indian Oil to clinch women's hockey title

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secured a thrilling 3-1 victory over Indian Oil in the final of the Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Hockey Championship here on Monday, avenging their defeat in last year's summit clash.

The match, held at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, featured some of India's top hockey stars and provided an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.

In a closely-fought contest, Indian Oil broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a stunning goal from Deepika.

However, Railways responded immediately with a powerful strike from India's most capped player, Vandana Katariya, levelling the score just a minute later.

The two teams remained neck-and-neck until the fourth quarter when Railways' captain, Navneet Kaur, put her team ahead with a crucial goal.

The victory was sealed by a final strike from India star Salima Tete.

Salima was named the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance in the final.

Earlier in the day, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) defeated Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-2 in a nail-biting bronze-medal match. After the regulation time ended goal-less, the match was decided through penalty shootout, in which CBDT emerged victorious. PTI AH AM AH AM AM