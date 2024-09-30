Railways trump IOC to defend MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey title

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Defending champion Indian Railways – RSPB trounced Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 5-3 in the final to emerge as the 95th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament champion here on Sunday.

RSPB presented an aggressive side of itself, with Gursahibjit Singh scoring early in the seventh minute thanks to a well-executed penalty corner.

Meanwhile, Simranjot Singh doubled the lead two minutes later with a masterful finish from open play, as RSPB was in firm control of the fixture.

Yuvraj Walmiki then consolidated RSPB's advantage with twin goals in the 18th and 58th minute, while Mukul Sharma added the fifth in the 35th minute.

IOC's fightback arrived in the 23rd minute with Talwinder Singh netting one for his team before Gujinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute, as the scoreline read 3-2 in favour of the Railways.

Rajbir Singh added another to IOC's kitty in the 58th minute but to no avail, as RSPB comfortably walked out as the champion. PTI AYG KH