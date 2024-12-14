Rain brings early lunch as Australia reach 28 for no loss vs India

Brisbane, Dec 14 (PTI) Early lunch was taken on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia reached 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs when the heavens opened up for the second time, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain.

A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8). PTI APA KHS