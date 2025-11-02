Rain could delay toss for Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Unseasonal rain on Sunday threatened to delay the toss for the Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa here.

It has been a rainy morning, even though the last two days were largely dry. The IMD prediction for the match-day is: "generally cloudy with light rain".

The ground staff here at the DY Patil Stadium kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up till the boundary ropes but squares on either side of the pitch remained uncovered.

The 13th edition of the Women's World Cup tournament is set to unveil a new champion with both India and South Africa being in hunt of their maiden title in the ODI format.

This is also the first time when neither Australia not England, who have 11 titles between them are featuring in the summit clash.

India had beaten the defending champions Australia in an emotionally-charged second semifinal by five wickets while South Africa crushed England by 125 runs in Guwahati. PTI DDV AT AT