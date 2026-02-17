Rain delays Ireland and Zimbabwe match

Pallekele, Feb 17 (PTI) Rain delayed the start of the crucial Group B T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Zimbabwe here on Tuesday.

Table-toppers Sri Lanka (6) have qualified for the Super Eight, while Zimbabwe (4) will need to win this match to book their spot.

If the game is washed out then Australia will be knocked out and Zimbabwe will qualify, taking on India on February 26 in the Super 8 clash.

Ireland and Australia currently are at two points.

The cut-off time for a 5-over game is around 6:10 pm local time.

Zimbabwe had defeated Australia by 23 runs after outclassing Oman by eight wicket in their opening match. Ireland, on the other hand lost their first two games against Sri Lanka and Australia before registering a 96-run win over Oman in their last match.