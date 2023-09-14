Rain delays start of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Super 4 match

Colombo, Sep 14 (PTI) The start of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was delayed due to rain here on Thursday.

The match is a virtual semifinal as the winner of the game will play India in the final on Sunday.

Both teams are on two points each, however, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament. PTI APA ATK ATK