New York, Jun 9 (PTI) The toss of the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup was delayed due to light rain here on Sunday.

The Nassau Country Cricket Ground witnessed a drizzle before the scheduled toss time. The weather is expected to clear later in the day.

It is the most high-profile match of the tournament and also at the modular facility which has been in the news for a dodgy drop-in pitch. PTI BS UNG