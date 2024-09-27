Rain forces early end to play on Day 1 of second Test, Bangladesh at 107 for 3

Kanpur: Heavy showers brought about an early end to play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh with the visitors placed at 107 for 3 in their first innings here on Friday.

Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.

Mushfiqur Rahim (6) and Mominul Haque (40) were at the crease during the break.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series in Chennai.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.