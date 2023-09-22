Rain halts India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali

Mohali, Sep 22 (PTI) A light drizzle halted the proceedings in the first ODI between India and Australia, here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Australia were 166 for 4 in 35.4 overs when the match came to a halt because of a light drizzle.

Opening the batting, David Warner made 52, while Steve Smith (42) and Marnus Labuschagne (39) also contributed before being dismissed.

At the rain-break, Cameron Green (21 batting) and Josh Inglis (3 batting) were at the crease.

For India, Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets. PTI SSC SSC TAP