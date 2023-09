Indore, Sep 24 (PTI) India were 79 for one in 9.5 overs when rain stopped play in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, here on Sunday.

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 32 off 27 balls, while Shreyas Iyer raced to 34 not out from 20 balls after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got out for 8 at the interruption.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, Australia opted to field. PTI TAP SSC SSC