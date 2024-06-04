Rain halts Scotland's progress against England in T20 World Cup match

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 4 (PTI) Intermittent rain halted Scotland's progress against England in a T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Scotland had raced to 51 without loss in 6.2 overs before rain stopped the proceedings for the second time. Earlier, strong winds and showers had delayed the start of play here at the Kensington Oval.

Michael Jones was unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls with three fours and a six, while George Munsey was on 18 off 19 balls with three hits to the fence.

The second delay could likely lead to the game being shortened.