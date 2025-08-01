Rain interrupts India’s charge on Day Two of final Test against England

London: Rain delayed India’s charge after tea as they restricted England to 242 for eight in the first innings on Day Two of the fifth and final Test, here on Friday.

India staged a remarkable fightback in the post-lunch session to take six wickets for 106 after England had raced to 109 for one in the morning.

India were bowled out for 224 earlier when play had resumed on Day Two.

England had taken tea at 215 for seven and despite taking a slender lead which stands at 18 runs, they lost Gus Atkinson for their penultimate wicket.

Josh Tongue will be England’s last batter as Chris Woakes, who suffered a shoulder injury on the opening day, has been ruled out from taking any part in the remainder of the Test.

England's hopes will thus be pinned on Harry Brook, who is batting on 48.