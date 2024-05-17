Rain interrupts Mumbai Indians' chase against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Rain interrupted play in the second innings here on Friday with Mumbai Indians reaching 33 for no loss in 3.5 overs while chasing 215 against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash.

Rohit Sharma, who is playing this final contest for Mumbai Indians this season as an impact substitute, was the enforcer with two consecutive sixes off Matt Henry to reach 20 not out off 13 balls with one four.

At the other end was Dewald Brevis batting on nine after replacing out of sorts Ishan Kishan as opener.

Mumbai needed another 182 runs to win off 97 balls when the play was halted.

It began with a heavy shower forcing players off the field and groundstaff to bring four layers of sheets, but subsided into steady drizzle.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted a daunting 214/6 as they recovered well to add 145 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran blasted eight sixes and five fours to make 75 off a mere 29 balls whereas skipper KL Rahul, who struggled with the other top order LSG batters in the first half, made 55 off 41 balls with three fours and as many sixes. PTI DDV APA APA