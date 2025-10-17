Rain interrupts play in SL-SA women's WC match

Colombo, Oct 17 (PTI) Rain stopped play after the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings in their women's World Cup match against South Africa here on Friday.

Opting tot bat, Sri Lanka were 46 for 2 with Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari batting on 6 and 5 respectively at the rain interruption.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne retired hurt on 12 while captain Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera made 12 and 4 before getting out.

South Africa are third on the table with six points while co-hosts Sri Lanka are struggling in the seventh place with their two points coming from as many washouts. PTI PDS PDS AH AH