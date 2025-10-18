Rain interrupts Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) The Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand came to halt with a light drizzle turning into a heavy spell of shower at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan were struggling at 52 for three in 12.2 overs after they lost key wickets in a heap including that of their key batter, Sidra Amin who was dismissed for nine.

Muneeba Ali (22) struck four boundaries at the top to display a positive intent but Lea Tahuhu (2/9) and Jess Kerr (1/14) pulled things back in control for the White Ferns.

Aaliya Riaz was batting on 11 when Amin fell to Kerr in the 13th over, and rain did now allow the proceedings to continue.