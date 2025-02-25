South Africa vs Australia Champions Trophy match abandoned due to rain

Rawalpindi: The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned here on Tuesday due to persistent rain.

The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed. With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time.

Both teams had won their opening game in Group B.

After the no result, South Africa and Australia share one point each and it means that Wednesday's contest between England and Afghanistan has turned into a virtual knockout with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated from the ICC event.