Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day

Colombo: Intermittent rain pushed the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan to a reserve day here on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium here. Play will resume at 3 pm local time on Monday.

The activation of reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday.

Before the weather played spoilsport, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for Sunday's game and the final also triggered a controversy.