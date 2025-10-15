Rain plays spoilsport as England, Pakistan share points in Women''s World Cup

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) Rain deprived Pakistan of what would have been a memorable win against four-time champions England, as the two sides ended up sharing points in an ICC Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Set a revised target of 113 for victory in 31 overs after England had toiled to 133/9 on either side of the first rain interruption, Pakistan were cruising away nicely at 34 without loss in 6.4 overs when rain again came in torrents to force the match to be abandoned.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana came up with an inspired spell to restrict four-time champions England to 133/9.

In perhaps the best performance by the embattled Pakistan side, who have lost all their three games in the tournament so far, they reduced England to 54/5 by the end of the 10th over with Sana (4/27) wreaking havoc with her in-swingers.

She got the dangerous opener Tammy Beaumont (4), Heather Knight (18) and last game's centurion Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) early to take the wind out of England's sails.

When rain came in torrents, England were struggling at 79/7 in 25 overs. They managed 54 runs in six overs after play resumed.

Charlie Dean (33) was the highest scorer for England, who have so far been on a roll, winning all three league games by big margins.

Brief scores: England 133 for 9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33; Fatima Sana 4/27, Sadia Iqbal 2/16). Pakistan 34 for no loss in 6.4 overs. PTI AM AM UNG