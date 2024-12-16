Rain plays spoilsport as India end day 3 at 51/4 in reply to Australia's 445

Brisbane: India laboured to 51 for 4 as Australia put themselves in the drivers seat on a rain-marred day three of the third Test at the Gabba here on Monday.

After Australia ended their first innings at 445, India's top order flattered to deceive, throwing away their wickets to end the day at a precarious position.

Rain hung around Brisbane for the most part of the day, and in the end, play was officially called off after the sixth interruption.

India need to reach 246 to avoid follow-on. The visitors trail by 394 runs.

Earlier, Australia added 40 runs to their overnight total. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked a wicket each to stop the hosts from reaching 450.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 all out in 117.1 overs (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6/76).

India 1st innings: 51 for 4 in 17 overs (KL Rahul 33 batting; Mitchell Starc 2/25).