Rain returns to halt play again in second ODI between India and Australia

Indore, Sep 24 (PTI) Chasing a mammoth 399, Australia were 56 for 2 when rain stopped play in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, here on Sunday.

Advertisment

David Warner (26) and Marnus Labuschagne (17) were at the crease when heavens opened up at the Holkar cricket stadium.

Australia still need 344 runs in 41 overs to win the match.

It was the second instance as rain had interrupted play during India's innings as well when the hosts were at 79 for one in 9.5 overs.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, Australia had opted to field. PTI ATK ATK TAP