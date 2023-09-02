Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya steady ship, India at 156/4 in 31 overs

Pallekele: A second short spell of rain halted play when India was struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan here on Saturday.

Rain returned to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skilful spell of fast bowling from Shaheen Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room.

The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan are currently batting on 44 and 59 respectively, and building a strong partnership.

Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja are next to bat in the line-up along with tail-enders.