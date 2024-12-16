Rain stops play again with India reeling at 22/3

Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Rain halted play once again as India struggled to 22 for three on day three of the third Test against Australia here on Monday.

Just as Josh Hazlewood induced a nick from Virat Kohli to account for the veteran batter for the second time this series, the heavens opened up leading to another rain interruption on the day and forcing an early lunch.

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings.

The start of play on day three and India's innings were also slightly delayed due to rain.

Rain had marred the opening day as well with less than 14 overs possible.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 all out in 117.1 overs (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6/76) India 1st innings 22 fo 3 in 7.2 overs (KL Rahul 13 batting ; Mitchell Starc 2/11). PTI APA AH AH