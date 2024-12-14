Rain stops play as Australia reach 19 for no loss

Brisbane, Dec 14 (PTI) Steady drizzle stopped proceedings as Australian openers played cautiously to reach 19 for no loss in 5.3 overs on the opening day of the third cricket Test against India.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (13 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (2 batting) saw off the first 25 minutes in which neither Jasprit Bumrah (0/6 in 3 overs) nor Mohammed Siraj (0/9 in 2.3 overs) bowled good lines despite hitting the right length. The line was more drifting towards the pads which made it easier to survive the initial spell without fuss.

There is forecast of intermittent rain on day one at the Gabba.

The five-match series is locked in at 1-1.