Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Rain stopped play in the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Batting first, RCB were 119/3 in 10 overs when the heavens opened up. Virat Kohli was going strong on 42 off 23 balls, while Cameron Green had just walked in at the fall of Rajat Patidar. Patidar made 55 in 23 balls.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. PTI AH AH UNG