Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 24 (PTI) Rain interrupted play after just four overs of India's innings in their last Group 1 Super Eight stage match of the T20 World Cup against Australia here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, India were 43 for 1 in 4.1 overs when it started to pour.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on 41 off 14 balls along side Rishabh Pant (1).

Virat Kohli was the lone wicket to fall for a duck in the second over.