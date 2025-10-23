Rain stops play in India-NZ Women''s World Cup game

Navi Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Rain stopped play with India comfortably placed at 329 for two after 48 overs in their Women's World Cup match against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal struck scintillating hundreds to power India in their vital match.

Jemimah Rodrigues was batting on a 51-ball 69 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on 10 when the heavens opened up.

Mandhana slammed 109 in 95 balls, while Pratika scored 122 in 134 deliveries during an opening partnership of 212 runs. PTI AH UNG