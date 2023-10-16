Rain stops play in SL-Aus World Cup match

Lucknow: Sri Lanka were 178 for four against Australia when rain stopped play in the World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium here on Monday.

Charith Asalanka (4) and Dhananjaya de Silva (7) were at the crease when heavens opened up in the 33rd over as the players scurried off the field.

Opting to bat, Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) shared a 125-run partnership to set the platform but the Islanders lost four quick wickets to slip to 166 for 4 in 29.1 overs.

Pat Cummins (2/32) and Adam Zampa (2/37) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 178 for 4 in 32.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61, Kusal Perera 78; Pat Cummins 2/32).