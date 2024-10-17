Rain stops play on day 2 of opening Test between India and NZ

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) India were struggling at 13 for 3 when rain stopped play on day two of their opening Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Rishabh Pant (3) were at the crease as Indian batters struggled against persistent questions asked by New Zealand seamers, for whom Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 13 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 8; Tim Southee 1/4, Matt Henry 1/9). PTI ATK DDV