Pallekele, Sep 2 (PTI) Rain stopped play when India reached 15 for no loss against Pakistan in the high octane Asia Cup clash against Pakistan here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 11 off 18 balls while Shubman Gill was yet to open his account after consuming eight balls when rain arrived.

Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled with full intensity though the latter got more out of the surface. PTI BS KHS KHS