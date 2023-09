Colombo, Sep 12 (PTI) India were 197 for nine in 47 overs against Sri Lanka when rain stopped play in their Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage returned with a career-best 5/40, while off-sinner Charith Asalanka accounted for the remaining four wickets in a stellar bowling display.

Mohammed Siraj was batting on two and Axar Patel on 15 when rain halted play. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 48-ball 53. PTI TAP BS BS