Rain washes out final two sessions on day 1 of 3rd Test, Australia 28 for no loss

Brisbane: A heavy downpour led to less than 15 overs of play on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs.

A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play on day one.

Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well in the opening session.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

Resuming after the first rain break, Akash Deep and Siraj were beginning to get the ball to nip around before the heavens opened up.

The five-match series stands tied at 1-1.

Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).