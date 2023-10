Thiruvananthapuram: India's second World Cup warm up match against Netherland was washed out due to incessant rain here on Tuesday.

The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The hosts' first warm-up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week.

India is thus the only team that heads to the World Cup without batting or bowling in the warm-up matches.

India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.