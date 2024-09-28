Rain washes out second day of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

Kanpur: The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour.

The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium.

The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor.

As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15pm.

As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match seems to be headed for a draw. Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.

India pacer Akash Deep accounted for Bangladeshi openers -- Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam -- while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent back rival skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.