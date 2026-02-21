Rain washes out Super Eights match between New Zealand and Pakistan

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 21 (PTI) New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match here on Saturday.

Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI.

But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England here on February 24.

New Zealand will make a light travel to Colombo to face home side Sri Lanka on February 25.

The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches.

A similar result in any of the following matches, a possibility considering Sri Lanka’s weather pattern, or a defeat can put their semifinal ambitions in serious jeopardy. PTI UNG ATK