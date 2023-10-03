Raised by a single mother from Baghpat, canoeist Arjun wins a historic Asian Games medal via Bhopal

New Delhi: Arjun Singh has experienced social and economic hardships since his childhood. He was barely seven years old when his mother was abandoned by his father, and they were forced to leave their home in Dhikoli village in Baghpat. But it was his mother, Yogita Bala, who stood like a rock. She relocated to Roorkee for the future of her kids, taking on a job as a helper to provide a better future for both of her sons, Vishal and Arjun.

A month ago, Vishal, a national medallist in canoeing, was recruited into the Uttar Pradesh police under the sports quota. And on Tuesday, Yogita's younger son, Arjun, made history by winning a medal in the men's canoe double 1000m sprint event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Arjun teamed up with Indian Army's canoeist Sunil Singh to clinch bronze, ending a 29-year-old medal drought at the continental games. The last medal in canoe discipline came in the same event through the pair of Siji Sadanandan and Johny Rommel at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

"It is a dream come true for me. I really wanted this medal because it would help me uplift the socio-economic status of my family. Over the years, my mother has been working hard to provide us with the best she could, so that my brother and I could achieve something in our lives. Today, whatever I am is all because of her, and she will be very happy about my achievement," said the elated 16-year-old Arjun Singh.

"I also want to thank my coach, Captain Pijush Baroim, who is also a national coach accompanying the team at the Asian Games and also my coach at the Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy in Bhopal. I got everything, from stay, diet, and equipment, at the Bhopal Academy; otherwise, on a personal front, it wouldn’t be possible for me to afford all these things to get an Asian Games medal."

From Baghpat to Roorkee

When Yogita, along with her two kids, had to leave her husband's house in 2014, she found solace at her parents' place in Dadri village, Baghpat. After staying there for a year, her cousin brother Ajit Singh (paternal uncle's son), who works in the Indian Army and is also an international kayaker, suggested she relocate to his place in Roorkee. He wanted to introduce both of his nephews to water sports, which he believed would help them secure government jobs and lead decent lives.

"When my husband and his family left me to face the situation alone, the future of my kids gave me strength," says single mother Yogita. "I, along with both my sons, moved to my parents' house. Since then, I have had no contact with my in-laws and no idea where my husband is. My parents and my brothers have supported me tremendously, and for the better future of my sons, I decided to relocate to Roorkee in 2015. I am thankful to my brother Ajit because, thanks to his advice, we are now able to witness this proud moment. Arjun has made all of us proud, and my only wish is that he should get all those things in his life that I am unable to provide. Both sons have faced hardships at a very young age, and water sports are helping them establish their lives," said Yogita, who works as a helper at Pearl Electronics in Roorkee."

Ajit got both of his nephews Vishal and Arjun enrolled in a Shivalik Water Sports Club in Roorkee under the coach Piyush Sharma.

In 2016, both brothers, Vishal and Arjun, competed in their first nationals, the sub-junior championship. For the initial two years, they were unable to win any medals at the nationals. However, winning gold in the sub-junior national championship changed the trajectory of Arjun's life.

"Water sports play a significant role in our lives. Both my brother and I are passionate about canoeing, and we hope it will lead to a better life for us in the future. I secured a job through the sports quota last month, and Arjun has recently won a medal at the Asian Games, which is a remarkable achievement in our sport. Our mother brought us to Roorkee, where our uncle Ajit Singh introduced us to canoeing, marking the beginning of our journey in this sport," said Arjun's elder brother, Vishal Kumar, who is currently undergoing training with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Prayagraj.

"I still remember a time when we had to travel without train tickets due to financial constraints. We had to think twice before spending even on the smallest things. Our mother works tirelessly to provide us with the best she can, and we also made an effort to avoid any unnecessary expenses, considering the unimaginable financial hardships she has faced while raising us. She is a strong woman."

"Our senior in Roorkee, Shudhanshu Chauhan, a former national medallist canoeist, also provided us with financial assistance. Whenever we needed funds for the sport, he was there to support us. He played a significant role in our achievements," added Vishal.

Finally Bhopal

After becoming a sub-junior national champion in 2019, Arjun was selected for the residential scheme of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Cuttack, Odisha. After spending a year there, he moved to the Madhya Pradesh state government's water sports centre in Bhopal.

During his stint at the Bhopal Academy, he got a chance to represent the country for the first time in the Junior and U-23 Asian Championship in Kazakhstan this year. In Kazakhstan, Arjun won gold, silver, and bronze in juniors and silver and bronze in U-23.

The Asian Games marked his third international exposure and second in the senior's category.

"Arjun was in SAI Academy Cuttack when he called me and expressed his desire to join the Bhopal academy. I have seen him in the nationals; he is a very hardworking and talented boy, so I got him admitted to the Bhopal centre. Today, he has made all of us proud. We were waiting for this medal for quite a long time, and I am sure this podium finish will help our sport to grow more in the country," recalled the chief coach at the Bhopal centre, Captain Baroim, who also competed in two Asian Games - 1994 and 1998.

"Arjun's dedication to the sport is unparalleled, and his hunger to achieve is his biggest strength. He comes from a very humble background, and his mother has sacrificed a lot for him, so he wanted to give her a decent life with the help of canoeing. Now, the Asian Games medal will change a lot. I hope to see him competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics."

For the Asian Games medal, Arjun has put in a lot of hard work and dedication. He has not visited his house for the last one-and-a-half years so that he could devote his entire time to training. "Arjun is very stubborn, and that is his strength. He can't see anyone overtake him on the water, whether it's training or competition. He has not visited us (referring to himself and his mother) for the last one-and-a-half years because of his Asian Games training. He didn't even want to spare a day without practice, and today his dedication paid off," said Vishal. "His Asian Games medal will inspire more youngsters coming from humble backgrounds to join water sports because it can change the course of their lives."