Raiza Dhillon finishes fifth in women's skeet in Lima World Cup

Lima (Peru), Apr 17 (PTI) Paris Olympian Raiza Dhillon finished a creditable fifth after entering her first ISSF World Cup final in the women's skeet event on a day when India maintained their impressive run in the tournament here.

At the end of second competition day, India were second in the medals tally with two gold, one silver and a bronze. China lead the standings.

Raiza, a former junior world championship silver medallist and a bronze winner at the Asian Championships last year, enjoyed a solid final in a strong field before bowing out at the halfway stage of the 60-shot decider with 26 hits to her name.

She could not get the better of the fourth-placed Jiang Yiting of China, a Paris Olympics mixed team bronze medallist, whom she had to beat given the disadvantage of having the highest bib number. She had shot 19 out of the first 20 to fend off the second Chinese finalist Che Yufei.

Shotgun legend Kimberly Rhode, a three-time Olympic champion and six-time Olympic medallist, won the gold with 56 hits, leading an American 1-2-3 in the event. Samantha Simonton went down 1-2 in a shoot-off with Rhode for gold and former world champion Dania Jo Vizzi won bronze.

Kimberly's effort at the Las Palmas range on Wednesday evening gave her a 19th individual World Cup gold and a staggering 26th yellow metal across events including double trap and mixed team skeet.

Raiza was 10th overnight and needed two great rounds to make the top six finals cut. She began with a perfect 25 and followed it up with a 24 to tie for sixth with Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko at 117. The latter missed her second shoot-off shot as the Indian clinched the sixth and final spot.

Teammate Ganemat Sekhon went the other way, starting at sixth overall and ending at ninth with 116. Darshna Rathore was further down in 15th with 110.