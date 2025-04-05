Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh win

Jhansi, Apr 5 (PTI) Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Goa won their respective matches in the men's national hockey championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Rajasthan defeated Jammu & Kashmir 5-4 in division C. Vishal Kumar (13’, 47’) scored a brace while Pulkit Kesari (17’), Vikram Singh Rathore (26’) and Anurag (58’) scored one goal each for Rajasthan.

Vishu Sharma (10’, 50’) scored a couple of goals for Jammu & Kashmir and he was joined by Jagmeet Singh (12’) and Sushmeet Singh Pathania (59’) in the scoring chart.

Arunachal pummelled Tripura 20-0 in another division C match.

Abhinav Singh (17’, 45’, 48’, 56’, 57’, 58’) stood out with a double hat-trick for Arunachal, while Brijesh Yadav (15’, 42’, 47’, 52’) scored four goals.

Jay Prakash Patel (4’, 21’, 31’) and Sahabaz Khan (9’, 23’, 39’) struck a hat-trick each for Arunachal.

In the next match, also a division C affair, Chhattisgarh crushed Bihar 15-0. Arjun Yadav (2’, 49’), Koothanda Changappa Bopanna (3’, 22’), Kartik Yadav (5’, 13’), Shailendra Verma (18’, 42’) and Sonu Nishad (37’, 45’) scored two goals each for Chhattisgarh.

Himachal then drubbed Gujarat 17-1 as Harsh (4’, 5’, 15’, 47’, 57’) and Rajat Sharma (19’, 24’, 27’, 34’, 45’) scored five goals each, while Amit Kumar (10’, 30’, 35’) managed a hat-trick.

Chandigarh registered a narrow 2-1 win over Telangana in a division B match. Mohit (23') and Dilip Pal (40’) scored for Chandigarh, while Venkatesh Telugu (48’) struck for Telangana.

Meanwhile, Goa defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-1. Thrishul Ganapathi H (7’) opened the account for Goa and he was latter joined by Ayyaz Khan (23’), Mahadev Agni Naik (25’), Sahil Chari (38’) and Issub Sayed (58’) in the scoring chart. Venu Gorrela Gopal (29’) scored the only goal for Andhra Pradesh. PTI AH DDV