Rajasthan-Jharkhand, Maharashtra-Delhi set for APL semifinal showdowns

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Chero Archers of Jharkhand sealed the last semi-final berth of the inaugural Archery Premier League with a hard-fought 5-3 win over table-toppers Rajputana Royals on the final day of the round-robin stage here on Saturday.

The result took the Archers to eight points, knocking out the Chola Chiefs of Tamil Nadu and Kakatiya Knights of Telengana from the race for the last-four stage.

Earlier in the evening, the Mighty Marathas of Maharashtra defeated the Knights 6-2 for their seventh win of the tournament, while the Chiefs ended their campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Prithiviraaj Yodhas of Delhi.

With the completion of the league phase, Rajputana Royals of Rajasthan finished on top of the table with 16 points from eight wins, followed by Marathas (14 points, 7 wins), Yodhas (10 points, 5 wins), and Archers (8 points, 4 wins).

The semi-finals on Sunday will see Royals take on Chero Archers in the first match, while Mighty Marathas will face Prithiviraaj Yodhas in the second. PTI TAP TAP AH AH