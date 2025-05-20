Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The teenaged Vaibhav Suryavanshi sparkled with a 33-ball 57 as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to end an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League on a positive note here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, CSK scored 187 for eight.

In reply, RR completed the chase with 17 balls to spare. Sanju Samson (41 off 31 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 off 19) and Dhruv Jurel (31 not out off 12) were the other significant contributors for RR.

Earlier, CSK were struggling at 78 for five in the eighth over, even as opener Ayush Mhatre blazed away to a 20-ball 43. However, Dewald Brevis (42 off 25 balls) and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) helped CSK fight back with their 59-run partnership.

For RR, Yudhvir Singh picked up 3/47 in four overs, while Akash Madhwal ended with impressive figures of 3/29.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 187/8 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 43, Dewald Brevis 42; Yudhvir Singh Charak 3/47, Akash Madhwal 3/29).

Rajasthan Royals: 188/4 in 17.1 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 57, Sanju Samson 41; R Ashwin 2/41).